Dennis Rodman Once Channeled His Inner Tommy Lasorda and Headbutted a Coyote – Miracle | Pure Sports

The San antonio spurs once took a chance on Dennis Rodman and tried pairing him with David Robinson.

Some relationships just don’t work out in the end. Rodman played well on the Spurs, but his eccentric personality didn’t quite gel with Robinson and what the team hoped to build at that point in the 1990s.

As one can imagine, Rodman acted like himself in Texas, which led to an interesting incident involving a coyote.

Dennis Rodman once headbutted a coyote…well, kind of

NBA legend Dennis Rodman. | John Parra/WireImage via Getty Images

Dennis Rodman has long subscribed to the theory of individualism, and he does whatever comes to his mind and feels right.

Take the time, for example, where Rodman headbutted a coyote. But instead of it being a coyote as in a dangerous and carnivorous canine, Rodman headbutted The Coyote — as in the Spurs’ mascot — during the 1994-95 season.

According to The New York Times, Rodman explained he attacked the mascot to inject some fun and excitement to the game.

“Sometimes I get bored with basketball, like I know some fans do. And so I do things to make it more interesting for me, and for them. And when I butted the Coyote, for example, the fans loved it. Didn’t you hear the laughter? Who else would do that but Dennis Rodman?”

Rodman should be glad that he didn’t headbutt an actual coyote. Otherwise, something tells us that Rodman may not have walked away from that fight with all of his vital organs intact.

Rodman may have learned something from Tommy Lasorda

Dennis Rodman wasn’t the first sports figure to get tangled up with a mascot.

In the summer of 1988, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda became very frustrated with the Phillie Phanatic, the Phillies’ mascot. At one point during the Dodgers’ 5-0 victory on August 28 of that year, Lasorda stormed out of the dugout when the Phanatic dressed a dummy in the manager’s jersey.

Lasorda eventually grabbed the dummy and began hitting the mascot.

A year later, Lasorda went ballistic about Youppi!, the Montreal Expos’ mascot who taunted the Dodgers at Olympic Stadium. Umpires eventually threw Youppi! out of the game, although that worked to the mascot’s advantage. It took a staggering 22 innings for the Dodgers to secure a 1-0 victory.

Dennis Rodman is arguably the greatest character in NBA history

Dennis Rodman headbutting the San Antonio Spurs’ mascot shouldn’t surprise anyone. In fact, Rodman even headbutting an actual coyote might only draw a passing glance.

Rodman does whatever he wants, and it’s worked out very well for him. Even with his piercings, bright hair, and unique fashion choices, Rodman served as one of the best defensive players of his time.

That is who Dennis Rodman was, nearly 30 years ago, and it’s who he remains today. Perhaps the time will eventually come where The Coyote gets his revenge on Rodman, who turns 60 in May.

