“Dennis Rodman slept with Bulls cheerleaders on their home court”: The Hall of Famer’s sexual exploits were the stuff of legend | The SportsRush

Dennis Rodman was one of the most famous basketball players of his time. He naturally got a lot more female attention than your average player.

What Rodman did on and off the basketball court was definitely not for the light or faint of heart. The man played out of his mind on the defensive end each night and went home with the girl of his choice.

Over the course of his illustrious 13+ years in the league, Rodman amassed a ton of individual and team honors. He won the NBA championship twice with Detroit, and then threepeated with Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

Rodman led the league in rebounding for 7 straight years from 1991-1998. He is commonly considered the greatest rebounder of all time, and there is a clear statistical case for this.

Rodman is also considered the most versatile and effective defender of all time by many people. He is possibly the only player in NBA history to have guarded both John Stockton and Shaquille O’Neal effectively.

How Dennis Rodman bedded the cheerleaders of the Chicago Bulls

Rodman was a maverick in the world of romance, having maintained relationships with some of the sexiest women of his time. Madonna first, Carmen Elektra during the final years of the threepeat and hordes of cheerleaders have been with him.

Rodman himself revealed his sexual exploits at a good amount of length in this interview.

What’s funny about this story is that the United Center security didn’t stop Rodman from using the court Michael Jordan dominated on to sleep with the cheerleaders. The perks of being Rodman were on full display back in the day.

After spending 3 seasons with the Bulls, Rodman went to the Lakers for a short stint, where he reportedly carried on his sexual escapades. Coach Phil Jackson finally had enough of him, convincing Mitch Kupchak to waive Dennis the Menace