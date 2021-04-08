LATEST

Dennis Rodman Tried to Date Donald Trump’s Daughter and Was Laughed at When He Asked Her Out

Avatar
By
Posted on
Dennis Rodman Tried to Date Donald Trump's Daughter and Was Laughed at When He Asked Her Out

Everyone knows Dennis Rodman loves women. When he was a superstar in the NBA, Rodman slept with several women, including some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

During his stint with the San Antonio Spurs, Rodman dated Madonna. When he joined Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, The Worm was with Carmen Electra.

If Dennis Rodman is attracted to you, he will ask you out, no matter who you are. With that being said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the NBA Hall of Famer tried to date Donald Trump’s daughter.

Contents hide
1 Dennis Rodman and Donald Trump have a personal friendship
2 Dennis Rodman tried to date Ivanka Trump
3 El Loco made the Hall of Fame despite averaging 7.3 points

Dennis Rodman and Donald Trump have a personal friendship

RELATED: Dennis Rodman Was Beaten Up and Had a Shotgun Put in His Face for Dating a White Woman

Dennis Rodman didn’t agree with all of Donald Trump’s words and actions during his presidency. However, the Bulls legend and the 45th President of the United States have a personal friendship dating back to their days as tabloid celebrities in the ’90s.

In 2019, Rodman said he “liked” Trump as a friend and didn’t like him as a President. Trump’s four years in the White House were very polarizing.

“I like Donald Trump,” Rodman told Sports Illustrated in 2019. “I don’t like him as a president, but he’s f—–g cool as f–k. Donald Trump makes me laugh. He tries to be this holier than thou guy, and I kid him about that every time I see him, I don’t look at him like the president, I look at him like a friend. He can carry a torch with me anytime, someone who I can sit down, chit chat, and have a beer with.”

The craziest part about this friendship is that Dennis Rodman and Donald Trump have spent a lot of time with each other even though the five-time NBA champion tried to date Trump’s daughter.

Dennis Rodman tried to date Ivanka Trump

RELATED: Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman Never Spoke to Each Other in Public Even if They Were at the Same Restaurant

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2019, Dennis Rodman admitted that he tried to date Ivanka Trump before she married Jared Kushner in 2009.

“I tried dating his daughter. I tried to date his daughter before she got married. I tried to,” Rodman said. “She just laughed. She just laughed.”

Rodman dated Lakers owner Jeanie Buss when she posed for playboy in the ’90s. Rodzilla got with Buss before Phil Jackson did. He truly has lived the life every man dreams of.

It sounds like Ivanka Trump never actually said “no” to Rodman. Maybe she thought Rodman was kidding since he was friends with her dad, but clearly, Dennis the Menace had a thing for Ivanka.

Dennis Rodman also said in The Breakfast Club interview that he deserves more credit for putting Donald Trump and North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un together. The things you learn about Rodman are fascinating when you listen to him speak.

El Loco made the Hall of Fame despite averaging 7.3 points

Dennis Rodman averaged only 7.3 points per game during his NBA career. However, he still made the Hall of Fame due to his rebounding and defensive prowess.

A two-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rodman averaged 13.1 rebounds per game for his career. He led the NBA in rebounding seven times, impacting the game on a high level despite not being a skilled shooter or scorer.

We may never see a player or character like Dennis Rodman ever again. We should appreciate his greatness and open-mindedness.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
754
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
753
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
733
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
645
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
607
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
602
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top