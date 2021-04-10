Dennis Rodman Was Offered Money by Husbands to Sleep With Their Wives but Ended Up Doing It for Free

Dennis Rodman may be the most interesting person in the world. Despite growing up in the projects and not having his dad around, Rodman has lived a tremendous life full of money, fame, and beautiful women.

Most people know that Rodman dated actress and dancer Carmen Electra and singer Madonna while playing in the NBA. The rebounding machine was one of the first athletes to date women from Hollywood.

However, Dennis Rodman fans may not be aware that the five-time NBA champion was offered money by husbands to sleep with their wives.

Dennis Rodman was a superstar NBA player and sex symbol

Dennis Rodman may be the only player in NBA history to be a superstar player and sex symbol at the same time. The Worm cared deeply about winning championships with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls, but he also loved women and partying.

From Madonna to Carmen Electra to Vivica A. Fox, Rodman dated some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. Women were attracted to Rodman and his buoyant personality, as the big man had a bevy of tattoos and piercings and routinely changed the color of his hair.

Famous women, though, weren’t the only ones who had a crush on Rodman. Whenever Rodzilla went to clubs or bars, he always had regular women coming up to him and trying to sleep with him.

Dennis Rodman was such an icon back in the day that even married men were doing uncanny things around him. It just goes to show that Rodman is a legend, both on and off the basketball court.

Husbands offered money to Dennis Rodman to sleep with their wives

In 2018, Dennis Rodman was a guest on the No Jumper podcast, and he revealed that multiple husbands offered him money to sleep with their wives. Rodman said he never accepted the money and slept with the wives for free.

“Some guy with his wife pay me to fu*k his wife. This happens a lot,” Rodman said. “I just did it for free. It was called a courtesy fu*k.”

This is incredible. Rodman was such a sex symbol that married men had no problem with their wives sleeping with Dennis the Menace. The only strange part about this story is that Rodman didn’t accept the money the husbands were offering.

In the ’90s, everyone wanted to be Michael Jordan since he was the popular person on the planet. However, thousands of men aspired to be like Dennis Rodman since he was a massive hit with the women.

There will never be another Demolition Man in NBA history

Dennis Rodman is a once-in-a-lifetime individual. Not only is he the best rebounder and defender in NBA history, but Rodman proved that you can be a superstar athlete and partier at the same time.

While winning championships with the Bulls in the late ’90s, Rodman partied at Gay Bars despite being straight. As we all learned in The Last Dance, the Hall of Famer took a vacation during the 1997-98 season to party in Las Vegas with Carmen Electra. No player in today’s game is doing that.

Dennis Rodman averaged 7.3 points and 13.1 rebounds in the NBA. Along with his five rings, Rodman won two Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

