‘Dennis Rodman wouldn’t be stopping LeBron James’: Gilbert Arenas explains why Bulls legend wouldn’t be able to defend Lakers’ superstar | The SportsRush

Gilbert Arenas believes former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman wouldn’t come close to locking down LeBron James.

During his time in the NBA, Gilbert Arenas was one of the best role players money could buy. His defense, while not incredible was very effective even against some of the best. And his offensive abilities created matchup problems for any team in the league at the time. To the point that even greats like LeBron James bring him up in NBA-related conversations to this day.

Now, the former player is very popular amongst podcast circles. Arenas has appeared on several different shows on multiple occasions and always comes away with a statement that divides the NBA community.

And it seems the former Magic man is back at it yet again.

Gilbert Arenas explains why Dennis Rodman wouldn’t be able to guard LeBron James

During his time in the NBA, Dennis Rodman was one of the best defenders in the entire NBA. Many have said that if he played today, the former Bulls star would have locked up even the best in the NBA with ease. But it seems that Gilbert Arenas disagrees with that take completely.

“Dennis Rodman, a 6’7, 210-pound guy, wouldn’t be stopping LeBron James. Let it go… He’s a point guard. You were great at defending people whose back is to the basket. He’s going downhill. Your brute strength has no bearing on downhill guards… The defensive guards back in the day, you get the hand check.”

The former NBA veteran continued.

“Well, the hand check worked because the guard wasn’t scoring, he was a set-up guy. So he’s sitting there with his back to the basket trying to get this offense, get it to the big man down low. So, it’s easy to just you know hand check a guy who’s not moving anywhere.”

It may just depend on the era of basketball you watched as an NBA fan, to discern which side of the fence you’re on. LeBron James is certainly one of the best to ever do it. And Gilbert Arenas’s arguments do make sense. However, whether or not he was right for sure will remain unanswered forever.

