Dennis Rodman’s Net Worth: How “The Worm” Earned (and Lost) His Money

Dennis Rodman lived one of the more unusual lives of any NBA players in history. Most sports fans know him as a terrific rebounder, hall-of-famer and third wheel to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen during the Chicago Bulls' dominance stretch in the 1990s.

"The Worm" gained notoriety for more than his basketball skills, including his eclectic style, wild behavior, a failed acting career, and his recent hobby as a political diplomat, especially his awkward friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Rodman wearing clothes. He Wearing a wedding dress A time to promote a book. She changed her hair color often, sometimes several colors at once. He had more than one piercing and tattoos, which can count in two hands. Even once Date madonna And briefly married ESPN actress and model Carmen Electra last Dance Documented. To say it more simply, he did not pay attention to what people think of him.

While Rodman created a one-of-a-kind brand during his playing days, he helped a lot without sponsors and advertising. The 6-foot-7 former player earned millions on the court, but he’s not worth it today as you might think.

Laws, marriage and child support issues and run-ins with other personal problems are all part of it, as Rodman does not deserve some of his basketball contemporaries like Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neill.

So what is Dennis Rodman’s total assets now?

Early life and personal life

Dennis Rodman Child Appreciation Post pic.twitter.com/vqqYoJXyCC – Modern notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) 5 October 2019

Dennis Keith Rodman was born in Trenton, New Jersey, to Shirley and Philander Rodman Jr. His father left the family for the Philippines, leaving Shirley to do a number of odd TMT and raising Rodman and his two sisters for themselves in a vulnerable section of Dolas. UP

Rodman was by no means a standout athlete at South Oak Cliff High School. In fact, his sisters became All-American collegiate basketball players, while Rodman graduated as a janitor at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport after graduating high school.

At the same time, his mother kicked him out of the house and left him nowhere to live.

“He kicked me out,” Rodman Told ESPN In 2019. “He changed the locks. I had, like, a garbage bag full of clothes. I left the house and I just sat on the steps in the apartment complex to go somewhere. I went to my friends house. He said, “You can stay on the couch, in the backyard.”

Considered little to make his high school basketball team, Rodman experienced a sudden eight-inch rise while working as a janitor and decided he would once again try his hand at basketball. He enrolled at Cook County Junior College and transferred to southeastern Oklahoma State University. It was there that he blossomed into a three-time All-American that led the NAIA twice before being watched by NBA scouts at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

Play contract

The Detroit Pistons selected Rodman in the second round (27th overall) in the 1986 NBA Draft, and the small forward was named an NBA All-Star in 1990, until his fourth season in the league. He won his first two TBA championships there. 1989 and 1990.

Rodman cemented himself as one of the biggest reflectors in NBA history in the 1990s. From 1992 to 1998, he won seven consecutive rebounding titles, and he did it in three different teams.

After spending two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs in ’94 and ’95, he joined forces with Jordan and Pippon to form a dynasty in Chicago. The Bulls won three straight titles from 1996–98, a time in which Rodman became a household name. He wrapped up his playing days with the Los Angeles Lakers for one season and the Dallas Mavericks for his final season in 2000.

Rodman finished his 14-year basketball career as a five-time NBA Champion, two-time All-Star, two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner, seven-time NBA All-Defensive First-Team Player, and a seven- . Time NBA Rebounding Champion.

According to Spotrac.com, He earned more than $ 27 million in career earnings on the court. At the height of his NBA career with the Bulls, he took home $ 9 million in 1997. Jordan for comparison, Earned $ 93 million Over 15 seasons with the Bulls and Wizards.

Wrestling, acting and business ventures

I have a lot of funny characters @ NBA History, but Dennis Rodman may take the cake. Dude put on a wedding dress. pic.twitter.com/kbCB3kBNzY – Ross Bolan (@WRBolen) 18 April 2014

After retiring from basketball, Rodman tried everything career-wise.

He was once a professional wrestler and actor. He was a member of the New Tech Order, a professional wrestling organization that featured Hulk Hogan. Rodman not only won NBA rings, he also won in the wrestling ring – he won wrestling contests at the opening ceremony and wrestled with Hogan in Tech Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Rodman appeared in films, reality show Rodman Tech Tour. He has major roles in double team (1997) and Simon sez (1999) gave him negative reviews. He surfaced Celebrity Big Brother, Love island, Celebrity apprentice (Twice) and Also won $ 222,000 To win abc Celebrity mole in 2004.

The former NBA player wrote two biographies, As bad as i want And I don’t be dead by now. He also joined OPENSports.com in 2008 as a spokesperson and blog writer.

As they arrive their business interests are diverse.

In 2005, was a retired professional basketball player The name of the commissioner of the lounger football league. He has been on several trips around the world to a gambling company – sponsored by companies Sent him to Vatican City In 2013, a new pope and a marijuana cryptocurrency sent him to North Korea for a 2018 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump.

“Why it’s left to me to smooth things out, I don’t know. Denise Rodman of all people, “Rodman Told Sports Illustrated After a trip to North Korea in 2013. “Keeping us safe is not really my job; It belongs to the black man [President Obama] work. But I will tell you this: If I do not end up in the top three for the next Nobel Peace Prize, then something is wrong. “

In addition, Rodman launched Bad Boy Vodka in partnership with Premier Brands and in 2017 featured in a hip hop album, Mansionz.

How he lost his money

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra, 1998 at the opening of Planet Hollywood Restaurant in Montreal pic.twitter.com/vhRHpZpdx4 – VKadre_ru (@KinoVinoandMore) 15 September 2019

Rodman, known for his antics, was fined several times in court.

He was once fined $ 200,000 for beating a referee in the crotch and lost at $ 1 million in salary for an 11-game suspension. The Utah Jazz in the NBA Playoff finals before Game 4 of 1998, he Left his team to wrestle Along with Hulk Hogan and was fined $ 20,000. In 1996, he beheaded a referee and was fined $ 20,000 and suspended for six games. For leaving Presine Camp in 1992, he was fined $ 68,000.

Outside the court, Rodman’s life was also busy.

He has married Annie Bex, Carmen Electra and Michelle Moyer three times and has three children – Alexis (with first wife Annie), Trinity and DJ (both with Moyer) – in total. In 2012, his lawyers said that he Can not tolerate it A child worth more than $ 800,000 and playful support he owed to one of his former wives.

Law trouble was common for Rodman, a man who clearly had demons. Both of them were arrested in 1999 on charges of domestic disturbance when they married Carmen Electra. After a long time, he was not arrested for drunk driving and fined only $ 2,000. Police once found him sleeping in his truck in a piston arena with a gun loaded on his lap.

Dennis Rodman Net Worth

Dennis Rodman arrives in Singapore for North Korea – the sponsor of his visit to the US denuclearization – negotiated by wearing a T-shirt advertising a marijuana cryptocurrency firm. pic.twitter.com/XPjQQEaMcx – Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) 11 June 2018

Worm. Dennis the Menace. Rodzilla Call him what you want and whatever opinion you want, but you can’t deny he was a very great basketball player.

Rodman captivated people because he was authentic, even though it was sometimes shocking how most star professional basketball players looked and how he acted.

Rodman’s total assets are $ 500,000, according to Celebrity net worth And Rich gorilla. With one of the more recognizable names and appearances in the history of the game, there is not all that much to anyone in the NBA Hall of Fame.

Still, the 59-year-old Rodman probably wants to continue his life how he wants to. That’s all he knows.

This article was originally published on November 26, 2019.