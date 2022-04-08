Dennis Welch unrecognizable after 'grand' makeover

Dennis Welch has impressed fans with dramatic changes and transformations. On Instagram, the former ITV Coronation Street star and BBC Waterloo Road actress shared a glimpse of her new look.

She captioned the post: “Playing with wigs and with a ‘smidge’ of a filter @glambypamelab, I now feel the need to ‘watch the interview’ every time I go to the bloody shops!!!”

In the comments, fans were blown away by his new look. In the comments, kinseyschofield said: “Holy cow!!!”

Lizzie Kandi said: “Unbelievable!!!” And Klemmoody said: “What filter?.” Zoe asked: “That’s not you!!!!!” And the nurse said: “Don’t even look like you!!! Wow.”

Molly commented: “You look sensational…


