Denny Solomona set for Highlanders debut

Former England wing Denny has joined the Solomona Highlanders and could make his Super Rugby Pacific debut this week.

Solomona signed on as an injury replacement player for the Dunedin side and will be hoping to help the team after a less impressive start to the season.

play for selection

Highlanders assistant coach Ricky Flutti confirmed that Solomona may be in contention for selection for his clash with the Crusaders on Friday.

“Denny has come into our environment over the past few weeks, obviously there’s a lot of moving parts with injuries and Covid covers, so he’s in there, and he’s been outstanding from day one,” Flutty told reporters. “

“Excellent in terms of his leadership around his parts of the game, especially around defense and even more…