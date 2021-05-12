Dental Hygiene Graduates Celebrate Accomplishments – Wake Tech Newsroom

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 12, 2021) – Wake Tech celebrated 14 future dental hygienists today during a graduation pinning ceremony at the Perry Health Sciences Campus.

The Associate in Applied Science (AAS) dental hygiene degree graduates are now eligible to take national, regional, and state board examinations leading to licensure as Registered Dental Hygienist. So far, seven of the 14 have already taken and passed their boards.

During the ceremony, graduates received a commemorative pin, recited their dental hygiene oath, and placed a purple rose in a vase to symbolize their unity to the profession. Graduates got a goodie bag and a surprise gift announcement from the Wake Tech Foundation – a $1,000 scholarship that will help them pay for board certifications and licensure exams.

“Today is a celebration of your accomplishments,” said Department Head Brenda Maddox. “You’ve all risen to the challenge and are ready to enter the profession. Each of you should be commended for your dedication to the program and your commitment to the healthcare profession.”

In addition to completing program and clinical requirements, the graduates completed 873 hours of community service and 855 hours of professional development.

Graduate Karsen Tutor commended her classmates for persevering during the pandemic. With the highest GPA in the class, Karsen was named the Dwight O. Ryan Achievement Award winner for the Health Sciences division.

“It’s been challenging, but that’s good because I like to push myself,” Tutor said. “It’s a great program and I feel very prepared for the dental field.”

Wake Tech’s dental hygiene program started on the Perry Health Sciences Campus in 2002. Learn more about the program at dentalhygiene.waketech.edu.