Denver Broncos Depth Chart: Is Drew Lock still the answer at QB? | TMT

Is Drew Lock still the future of the Denver Broncos, or will they select a new QB during the NFL Draft to lead their depth chart? The Broncos are still a team with talent in critical places. With a few additions, they could quickly turn into a contender.

Denver Broncos Depth Chart

Offense

Quarterback: Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel

Running Back: Melvin Gordon, Royce Freeman, Mike Boone, LeVante Bellamy, Damarea Crockett, Andrew Beck, Jeremy Cox

Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, K.J. Hamler, DaeSean Hamilton, Diontae Spencer, Tyrie Cleveland, Trinity Benson, Kendall Hinton

Tight End: Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Austin Fort

Offensive Tackle: Garett Bolles, Ja’Wuan James, Calvin Anderson, Quinn Bailey

Offensive Guard: Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow, Austin Schlottmann, Netane Muti

Center: Lloyd Cushenberry, Patrick Morris

Defense

Interior Defensive Line: Mike Purcell, Shamar Stephen, DeShawn Williams, Deyon Sizer, Isaiah Mack

EDGE: Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Shelby Harris, Dre’Mont Jones, Jonathan Harris

Linebacker: A.J. Johnson, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Josh Watson, Malik Reed, Derrek Tuszka, Natrez Patrick

Cornerback: Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan, Michael Ojemudia, Duke Dawson, Essang Bassey, Nate Hairston, Parnell Motley, Chris Cooper

Safety: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Trey Marshall, P.J. Locke

Special Teams

Kicker: Brandon McManus

Punter: Sam Martin

Long Snapper: Jacob Bobenmoyer

Denver Broncos Depth Chart Analysis | Offense

Quarterbacks

The decision on what to do with Drew Lock has dominated the offseason and will continue into the NFL Draft. Should the Broncos select a QB, we can assume they are looking to shake up the depth chart. On April 22, Broncos general manager George Paton stated in a press conference he wants to add “competition” at quarterback for Lock, but he still believes in exercising patience.

Inconsistent play and turnovers have been the dominant storyline for Lock. While dealing with injuries, he tied for the most interceptions in the league (15) and was last in completion percentage (57.3%). Lock was bottom five in several other statistics. There have been enough bright spots for some to think he warrants another year to show his skills. Luckily for us, we will not have to wait long to get our answer.

Brett Rypien will be Lock’s primary backup should the need arise. Rypien has familiarity with the system and kept the Broncos’ offense afloat in 2020. In his three appearances (one start), Rypien completed 67.5% of his attempts for 295 yards with 2 touchdowns to 4 interceptions as a rookie.

Running Backs

Last season, there were concerns about how the Broncos would leverage touches between Melvin Gordon and fan-favorite Phillip Lindsay. Those questions were quickly answered as Gordon was the lead back.

Gordon ran for 986 yards and 9 touchdowns on 215 carries in 2020. He also added 32 receptions on 44 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown. Fumbles were his one issue as he lost 4 in crucial situations. After letting Lindsay walk in free agency, Gordon could be in line for a massive 2021 season.

Royce Freeman steps up into the Lindsay role on the Broncos’ depth chart. The concern is that Freeman has never seen a consistent role and regressed in 2020 while buried on the depth chart. Outside of Week 12, where he played QB (yes, that happened), Freeman failed to top 27 rushing yards in any game.

Former Minnesota Vikings RB Mike Boone signed with the Broncos during free agency. He will be in the mix for the RB2 role. Boone made his opportunities count, rushing for 5.3 yards per carry on 71 attempts over his three seasons.

Wide Receivers

The Broncos’ offense will see a massive injection of talent with the return of Courtland Sutton. Sutton has already resumed running routes while rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in Week 2. Sutton looks to continue his progression and establish himself as one of the best WRs in the NFL. In his first two seasons, Sutton recorded 114 receptions for 1,882 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As a rookie, Jerry Jeudy led the Broncos in receiving. Jeudy hauled in 52 of 113 targets for 856 yards and 3 touchdowns while playing in all 16 games. However, the Alabama product has room for improvement. His 8.8% drop rate was the 12th-highest in the NFL, and his 52 receptions were a league-low amongst WRs with at least 100 targets. Flanked with Sutton, his crispy route running could lead him to a breakout 2021 season should the QB play hold their side of the deal.

Tim Patrick was a favorite during camp and received glowing reviews, which eventually led to him securing the WR3 role over rookie K.J. Hamler. As a third-year pro, Patrick set career-highs across the board. Playing in 15 games, he saw 79 targets, catching 51 for 742 yards and 6 touchdowns. Denver extended a second-round tender to Patrick during free agency.

Hamler had an up-and-down season as a rookie. In 13 games, he caught 30 of 56 targets for 381 yards and 3 touchdowns. By far, his best game was in Week 14, where he turned a pair of receptions into 86 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Tight Ends

Noah Fant is one of the most promising young tight ends in the NFL. An uber-athletic playmaker, Fant led the Broncos in receptions with 62, turning them into 673 yards and 3 touchdowns over his 15 appearances. Fant played through an injury last season but saw his yards per reception fall from 14.1 in 2019 to 10.9 in 2020.

Albert Okwuegbunam anticipates being ready for the tentative start of camp with “no issues.” As a rookie from Missouri, he played in four games while hauling in 11 of 15 targets for 121 yards and a score before suffering a season-ending ACL tear.

Offensive Tackle

After having his fifth-year option declined by the team, Garett Bolles cashed in last season to the tune of a four-year, $68 million extension. Since joining the team in 2017, Bolles has started in every game he was available. His one missed game came due to an illness last season. He has played on 97.75% of the team’s offensive snaps over his four years, anchoring the offensive line.

Ja’Wuan James intends on returning to the Broncos depth chart in 2021. He opted out of the previous year due to health concerns surrounding the pandemic. James signed a four-year, $51 million deal in early 2019 but has played in just 62 total snaps over the Broncos’ last 32 games as knee issues cost James his 2019 season. After this season, the team could choose to exercise a potential out of his contract, dropping their cap hip over the next two seasons from $30 million to just $9 million combined.

Similar to James, Calvin Anderson plans on returning as well following an opt-out of the previous season. Should James’ knee issues flare up in 2021, Anderson could be in line for a significant role.

Offensive Guard

Dalton Risner started in all 16 games of the 2020 season while playing 93% of the offensive snaps and did not commit a penalty or allow a sack.

At the time of his signing in 2020, Graham Glasgow became one of the NFL’s top 10 highest-paid guards after signing a four-year, $44 million contract following his release from the Lions. Glasgow played as expected, racking up the snap count but did miss three games, including two after landing on the NFL’s reserved list.

Austin Schlottmann made two starts in relief last year and has started six games over his last two seasons.

Center

A third-round selection out of LSU, Lloyd Cushenberry started all 16 games for the Broncos in 2020. The 23-year-old went without a missed offensive snap, committing three penalties and allowed just 4 sacks on the season.

Patrick Morris signed a reserve/future contract with the Broncos in the offseason.

Broncos Analysis | Defense

Interior Defensive Line

Mike Purcell underwent a follow-up surgery in the offseason to remove screws from his foot due to a Lisfranc injury that ended his season in Week 7. Purcell signed a three-year, $11.5 million in October and recorded 15 tackles and a sack over six appearances in 2020. In his first season with the Broncos in 2019, Purcell set career-highs with 48 tackles and 8 tackles for a loss.

The Broncos and Shamar Stephen agreed to a one-year deal to keep him on the depth chart. Despite starting all 16 games with 34 tackles, the Vikings cut Stephen in the offseason.

2020 was a career season for DeShawn Williams. In his sixth season, Williams played in 14 games (11 starts), setting new career-highs in tackles (37), tackles for loss (4), sacks (2), QB hits (6), and even recorded an interception with 3 passes defensed.

EDGE

There were questions about whether Von Miller would be a part of the Broncos depth chart or not in 2021. However, the team chose to exercise the $7 million option to bring him back for another season. As a result, Miller is expected to be back on the field for spring training after missing the entire 2020 season.

Miller suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon during an indoor practice as the team tried to avoid a blizzard on September 8. Yes, you read that right. When on the field, Miller is as disruptive as they come. Over his nine previous seasons, he averaged 43 tackles, 12 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 15 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits.

Could 2021 be the year we finally see both Miller and Bradley Chubb leading the Broncos defensive depth chart? Chubb played in just four games in 2019 due to a torn ACL but bounced back to appear in 14 games last season. Missing the last two games due to an ankle injury, Chubb compiled 42 tackles (26 solo), 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

The Broncos re-signed Shelby Harris to a three-year, $27 million contract in the offseason. Limited to just 11 games due to a knee injury, Harris recorded 2.5 sacks, 7 passes defensed, 32 tackles (20 solo), 4 tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits.

Leading the Broncos in sacks, Malik Reed filled in for Miller admirably last season. Ending the season with 8 sacks, Reed played in all 16 games while making 13 starts. He recorded 53 tackles (34 solo), 17 QB hits, and 8 tackles for loss.

With Jurrell Casey going down for the season following a torn bicep in Week 2, Dre’Mont Jones stepped up big for the Broncos as a first-time starter. Jones finished the 2020 campaign with 41 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 2 passes defensed. Jones would be ready to fill in should there be an injury, making EDGE the deepest part of the Broncos’ depth chart.

Linebacker

The Broncos placed a second-round tender on their tackle leader of 2020. Alexander Johnson led the team with 124 tackles while generating 4 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 forced fumbles, and 6 passes defensed. Johnson will earn $3.3 million on his one-year deal.

Right behind Johnson in production was Josey Jewell. As injuries kept Mark Barron off the field, Jewell was a surprise starter to an extent. Starting the entire season, Jewell wrapped up his career-best season with 112 tackles (67 solos), 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 4 passes defensed.

Denver eagerly awaits to see what Justin Strnad can do on the field. The Broncos acquired Strnad in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but after dislocating the lunate bone and suffering multiple torn ligaments in his wrist, Strnad did not play a single snap during his rookie campaign.

Cornerback

Kyle Fuller is back under the tutelage of Vic Fangio after signing a one-year, $9.5 million contract in the offseason. Fuller was an All-Pro while Fangio served as his defensive coordinator in Chicago during 2018. Fuller posted 65 tackles last season, but he failed to record multiple interceptions for the first time in his career.

Ronald Darby cashed in this offseason following a highly productive 2020 season for the Washington Football Team. Signing with the Broncos on a three-year, $30 million contract, Darby was a 16-game starter in 2020. He registered 55 tackles (43 solo), 16 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery. It is still expected the Broncos add another CB to their depth chart during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bryce Callahan is expected to slide into the nickel cornerback role if things remain unchanged on the Broncos depth chart. After suffering a foot injury mid-season, Callahan missed the team’s final five games in 2020. He totaled 42 tackles, 5 passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions. Injuries have heavily impacted Callahan’s availability in recent years, missing 22 of a possible 32 games the past two seasons.

Michael Ojemudia’s rookie season was a success on virtually all counts. Playing in all 16 games, Ojemudia finished the season with 62 tackles (55 solo), 6 passes defensed, and 4 forced fumbles.

Safety

After the Broncos declined his contract option, Kareem Jackson tested free agency but found a relatively stagnant market. He eventually returned to the Broncos on a one-year, $5 million contract.

Jackson was a 16-game starter in 2020, recording 89 tackles (67 solo), 4 passes defensed, and an interception while playing 99.5% of Denver’s defensive snaps. Over the last two seasons in Denver, Jackson totaled 160 tackles, 14 passes defensed, 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, and 1 defensive touchdown.

After receiving the franchise tag, the Broncos and Justin Simmons worked out a multi-year deal to keep the star safety on their depth chart. Simmons signed a four-year, $61 million contract that includes $35 million guaranteed. 2020 marked his third-straight 90-plus tackles season (96), where he added a career-high 5 interceptions along with 9 passes defensed. Over the last two seasons, Simmons is second only to Tyrann Mathieu in interceptions by a safety.

Tommy Garrett is a writer for Pro Football Network covering the NFL and fantasy football. You can read more of his work here and follow him at @TommygarrettPFN on Twitter.