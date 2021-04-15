Denver Broncos Rumors: Don’t expect a trade up for a quarterback | TMT

With the 2021 NFL Draft simply two weeks away, the rumor mill is spinning sooner than professional day 40-yard sprint instances. The arms race for quarterbacks has helped gas these rumors, with the Denver Broncos as one of many groups reportedly within the combine for a brand new passer. Whereas they could certainly goal a signal-caller, don’t anticipate the Broncos to commerce as much as discover their subsequent franchise quarterback, in response to Professional Soccer Community’s Chief NFL Draft Analyst Tony Pauline.

Talking on the April 14 episode of Draft Insiders, Pauline instructed TMT’s Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo:

“The assumption proper now could be they’re most likely going to take a seat at 9 and watch for the draft to come back to them. If one of many prime quarterbacks falls of their laps, that’s the best way they’re going to go. I’ve not heard a lot about Denver shifting as much as get any of the quarterbacks at this level.”

Remember to be part of TMT Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo and Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline each week on Draft Insiders as they break down all you have to know heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Subscribe to our TMT YouTube channel and hit the notifications icon so you may tune in dwell each Wednesday at 9 PM ET.

Why are there rumors linking the Broncos to a quarterback within the 2021 NFL Draft?

The race to safe a quarterback on this yr’s NFL Draft is unprecedented. There’s a rising risk that the primary 4 picks are QBs. That has by no means occurred for the reason that inception of the league. A never-before-seen demand for high quality passers fuels the scenario. Practically half of the 32 NFL groups will begin new faces on the helm of the offense in September.

Rumors linking the Broncos to a quarterback within the NFL Draft gathered tempo after a disappointing 5-11 marketing campaign final season. A franchise with a once-proud custom on the place boasted names resembling Peyton Manning and John Elway. Nonetheless, the Broncos have endured turbulence below heart in latest seasons. Drew Lock was chosen within the second spherical of the 2019 NFL Draft to be the following nice Broncos quarterback.

But, greatness has eluded the previous Missouri quarterback up to now. His poor play has added credence to the rumors that the Broncos could possibly be within the QB market this yr. Regardless of this potential want, Denver doesn’t want to maneuver up within the 2021 NFL Draft. They made that mistake as soon as earlier than with Paxton Lynch. On the prime of the draft, the stakes are even larger.

Denver is extra more likely to commerce down than up within the 2021 NFL Draft

The price of buying and selling as much as the fourth spot — at present inhabited by the Atlanta Falcons — to land one among Trey Lance, Justin Fields, or Mac Jones is probably going too wealthy for the Broncos. This makes the No. 9 choice a possible pivoting level in how the draft performs out, as Pauline explains.

“Everybody talks about Atlanta shifting down, Atlanta desirous to commerce the choose. However, I feel the Denver Broncos at No. 9 could possibly be a flashpoint within the first spherical. There’s nonetheless a risk of a commerce. You’ve acquired Washington, you’ve acquired Chicago, that want quarterbacks. You’ve even acquired the Patriots. If you take a look at what it’s going to price for any of these groups to maneuver as much as the No. 4 slot — that market, that worth, has already been dictated by what the San Francisco 49ers gave away to the Miami Dolphins — that’s a steep worth.”

There seems to be a consensus that if Fields or Lance is on the market, the Broncos pull the set off

If Jones is the one first-round caliber QB nonetheless on the board, Denver seemingly passes on the place. That will play into the arms of a commerce, particularly with a staff like New England. The Patriots are one of many groups reportedly very excessive on Jones. Moreover, New England’s uncharacteristic free-agency strikes level to the potential for a uncommon first-round commerce up if their “man” is on the market.

It appears nearly inevitable that we see one other quarterback-linked commerce up. Not less than for now, it doesn’t seem that the Broncos would be the ones to make that leap within the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pauline concluded, “If there’s a very good quarterback there for Denver at No. 9, I feel they take the quarterback with the surface likelihood they give the impression of being to commerce with a kind of groups [Washington, Chicago, New England].”

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information? Need to do your personal mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and check your personal drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, be sure you comply with us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues faculty soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.

Oliver Hodgkinson is a workers author for Professional Soccer Community. You’ll be able to comply with him on Twitter at @ojhodgkinson.