Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area

Denver , Firefighters set fire to several rows of seats and a suite area at Denver Broncos Stadium on Thursday.

The fire broke out just after 2 p.m. on the fourth level at Empower Field in Mile High and spread to the third level, where at least six rows of seats in two sections burned down. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but were trying to find out if it had spread to other areas of the football stadium, where 76,125 people sit.

Stadium officials said in a statement on Twitter that the fire started in a construction area near the East Club lounge. At least 100 people were attending an event on the second level, but the stadium was empty.

About 75 firefighters were on the spot.