Denver Captures Its Ninth NCAA Hockey Championship

After beating Michigan in overtime in their semifinal on Thursday, Denver checked their first goal of this Frozen Four: to make sure the Wolverines wouldn’t become the first team to win 10 titles.

The Wolverines were a formidable opponent, with 13 NHL draft picks, including seven first-rounders and four of the top five from last July’s draft. The Pioneers were also 1–0 behind in that game, but fought back to win an overtime goal from Carter Savoie. Carle’s quest to get Denver that ninth title survived.

“Winning Thursday against Michigan, the team at nine, was a big step in that direction,” Carle said.

Carle, 32, is just seven years older than Barrow. A former Denver recruit, Carle never hid the importance of winning a ninth championship from his players.

