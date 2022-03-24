DENVER NUGGETS AND HEAD COACH MICHAEL MALONE AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION

DENVER, March 23, 2022 – Denver Nuggets and head coach Michael Malone have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, Governor E. Stanley Kroenke, Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke and President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly made the announcement today. Details of the policy detail per team were not released.

Head coach Michael Malone is in his seventh season with Denver after being hired in June of 2015. He is currently the fifth longest-serving coach in the NBA and his 309 wins as head coach of the Nuggets ranks him third in franchise history. The Nuggets have seen season after season in each of the past…