Denver Nuggets Film Friday: A League of Its Own

If you’re not familiar with the movie Every Friday, I’ll Look at Some Recent Denver Nuggets’ To try and bring you a piece of content that you can’t find anywhere else, from the sports, lineup or film aspect. Feel free to leave any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me Twitter,

Nikola Jokic came into the league as a man who struggled to play 30 minutes per game on a nightly basis while coming off the bench. Then, he became a starter that he still had some issues with his cardio, but he was improving while putting together a solid highlight reel of incredible passes. Last year, he won his first career MVP award, playing all 72 games with a career-high 34.6 minutes per game. Now, that’s a wrap…