Denver Nuggets, Papa Campazo, Vance a Oklahoma Thunder por LA NBA

The Denver Nuggets, without help from Faisundo Campazo, defeated the Oklahoma Thunder 113-107 last night in a game valid for the regular stage of NBA basketball in the United States.

Cordoba’s 31-year-old Base was not included in the list of players available to DT Michael Malone because of “a disease that is not Covid,” Colorado State in charge of the franchise explanation.

At the Ball Arena, the local team prevailed on the scoreboard with these progressions: 32-25, 58-49, 87-76 and 113-107.

Serbian pivot Nikola Jokic put up another stellar performance with a roster of 35 points (13-14 in doubles, 0-1 in triples, 9-10 in free throws), 12 rebounds and 8 assists in about 35 minutes.

The Nuggets (44-31) also stood out guard Will Barton, who finished with a…