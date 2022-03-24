Denver Nuggets reach multiyear extension with coach Michael Malone

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has agreed a multi-year contract extension with the team, it was announced on Wednesday.

Terms have not been issued.

Malone, who had the 2022-2023 season remaining on his deal, will now be tied with the franchise, which expects the next few years to be a window of championship contention.

“This expansion is well deserved for Coach Malone and we are very excited to announce it,” Nuggets Governor Stan Kroenke said in a statement. “You can easily point to the on-court success brought by Michael and the improvements the team has made every year…