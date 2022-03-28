Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper went to talk to Will Smith after his attack

To say Sunday’s Oscar night was eventful would be an understatement.

In case you already forgot, we remind you that Will Smith took to the stage to slap Chris Rock after the latter mocked Jada Pinkett Smith.

During the commercial break after the actual controversy, some people, including comedian Denzel Washington, went to see Will Smith, possibly to try to console him.

Journalist Scott Feinberg, who was present at the ceremony, captured the scene on video and shared it on Twitter.