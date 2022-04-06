Denzuma gives Villarreal lead over Bayern Munich

Arnaut Danjuma’s opening goal helped Villarreal win 1-0 against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Former Bournemouth winger Denjuma scored the only goal at the start of the first half at the Estadio de la Ceramica to give the Spaniards a slim advantage to move into the return leg.

But it could have been worse for Bayern, who had a disappointing performance, as Villarreal dismissed another attempt for offside before hitting a post through Gerard Moreno.

Backed by a strong crowd, the home team got off to a great start and took the lead in the eighth minute from Denjuma.

On-loan Tottenham midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso cut the ball back into the field before Denzuma deflected a shot from Daniele Parejo into the bottom corner.

Spain defender Raul…