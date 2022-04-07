Denzuma stars as Villarreal sinks Bayern Munich

The Yellow Submarine, playing in their first last-eight tie since the 2008–2009 season, started off brilliantly and opened the scoring in under 10 minutes courtesy of Denjuma’s sixth Champions League goal of the season.

An attempt for offside was dismissed by Francis Coquelin and Gerard Moreno hit the post as Unai Emery’s side dominated at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team was hardly looking for a leveler and will have to dramatically improve on next week’s return if they are to advance to the last four.

Villarreal’s electric start was rewarded in the eighth minute when Denjuma pulled home a foul shot from six yards by Daniele Parejo.

Coquelin found the back of the net with a looping cross that quickly caught Manuel Neuer…