Deoghar ropeway accident: Rescue operations end after over 45 hours; 47 people rescued, three dead | India News

New Delhi: All the tourists, who were trapped mid-air in cable cars connecting the Trikut Hills in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, have now been rescued, officials said on Tuesday (April 12, 2022).

According to reports, three people have lost their lives after cable cars were left dangling mid-air due to a malfunction of the ropeway which resulted in trolley cars colliding on Sunday.

Around 12 persons who sustained injuries are being treated in hospitals.

Teams of IAF, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP and local administration were involved in rescue operations.