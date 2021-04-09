Deontay Wilder includes Tyson Fury in his top three KOs, ‘I definitely knocked him out’

Deontay Wilder has named his top three KOs and bizarrely included his draw with Tyson Fury.

Many felt the former WBC heavyweight champion was fortunate to escape with his unbeaten record after the first fight with the Brit, in which he scored two knockdowns but looked to have been largely outboxed.

Esther Lin/SHOWTIME Wilder knocked Fury down twice in their first fight, but many still believed Fury did enough to win

The second knockdown, in round 12, has always been contentious with Wilder, who previously said he believed referee Jack Reiss counted slowly and so gave Fury a chance to get up.

When asked to name his best KOs, Wilder told Marcus watson on Instagram Live: “Coldest knockouts? There’s so many.

“I’m gonna give you the ones that pop out in my mind.

“Bermane Stiverne II – I transformed, I had an outer experience with him. It was so crazy.

“Artur Szpilka, Szpilka was another one.

Ryan Hafey/PBC Wilder flattened Stiverne in 2017

“And the 12th round knockout of Fury, because I definitely knocked his ass out…

“I won that fight hands down.

“Not only with me knocking him out and the ref giving him more time because he felt like it would be the right thing to do because of the type of fight that it was.

“It was a highly anticipated fight, had a lot on the line and sometimes these referees go out of their character feeling like, ‘I’mma do what’s best for the sport,’ instead of what is in the rules.

Getty Images – Getty Fury floored Wilder twice and stopped him in round seven of their rematch in February 2020

“I definitely knocked him out. The referee was Jack Reiss and if you go back and look at any of his fights, he stops a lot of fights early.

“Sometimes they don’t even get to get up and he’s waving it off.

“When I knocked Fury out I literally seen it with my own self, that’s one of the reasons why I was so surprised.

“Not only with the count, but I seen this man’s eyes rolled back into his head, that’s how this s*** was.

“I seen his veins popping out his head and I knew he had a concussion. He was gone, that’s a wave off, period.”