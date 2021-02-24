DePaul vs. Creighton College Basketball Game Preview

DePaul Blue Monster vs. Creighton Bluejays Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

DePaul vs Creighton Broadcasting

Date: Wednesday, February 26

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Location: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

DePaul (4-10) vs Creighton (16-5) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Visit BetMGM

Why would depaul win

Look well and DePaul got out of nowhere to do something interesting.

When it looked like the season was slipping into total oblivion, the Blue Demons won an astounding 88–83 victory at St. John’s when the team suddenly couldn’t remember a thing.

This was hardly normal for a team that does not make a lot of three, does not make free throws and everything needs to work perfectly.

However, what the team does really well is guard from well three, and that’s why it lost the first time with Crayton in the mix in a good 69–62 fight. It held Bluejays to 27% from three more…

Why Creighton will win

Depaul was defeated. It did everything defensively to keep the Bluejay scoring machine under control and it still lost by seven.

Creighton is not above the topical clunker, and the defense doesn’t do much to force mistakes and bog down, but DePaul is terrible to hang on the ball – it gets over 16 times per game – and it doesn’t Happens are not enough to give themselves a second chance on the boards.

More than anything, the team can overcome it with a big run. St. John’s victory was actually a disaster by DePaul, but …

What is going to happen

Will Creighton be a little rusty? It has been closed for 11 days since the last time to drop Villanova out 16 times, and it will take a little time to go against a team that does everything right to stop outside shooters. Give it a half and then it will kick in all.

DePaul vs Creighton prediction, line

Crayton 74, DePaul 62

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Row: Crayton-15, O / U: 141.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must see rating: 2

5: Tiger Woods survived that terrible nightmare

1: Hawthorn Boulevard (which is a crazy part of the road)