Deportivo La Guaira vs. Atletico Mineiro

Sports activities Mole previews Wednesday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Deportivo La Guaira and Atletico Mineiro, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

Within the opening Group H sport of the Liberators cup, Deportivo La Guaira welcome Atletico Mineiro to the Olympic Stadium of the UCV on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the tie off the again of an uneventful goalless draw in opposition to Aragua FC, whereas the guests claimed a 2-1 win over Boa Esporte.

Match preview

The Venezuelan Primera Division returned to motion final Monday as Deportivo La Guaira have been held to a goalless draw in opposition to Aragua FC.

The La Guaira outfit will now head to the Copa Libertadores, the place they’re making their first look on the match.

Deportivo La Guaira got here closest to creating their debut in 2019, however suffered a 1-0 loss to Atletico Nacional within the second qualifying stage.

Daniel Farias‘s facet know they’re clearly the underdogs this season, however they may intention to make an enduring first impression within the match.

In the meantime, Atletico Mineiro head into this tie on the again of a powerful run of leads to the Brazilian Mineiro Modulo I.

They sit on the high of the league standings with 24 factors from 19 video games and have a five-point cushion over second-placed America Mineiro.

Cuca‘s males got here from behind to seize a hard-earned 2-1 win over Boa Esporte final week and this might function an enormous confidence increase forward of their Copa Libertadores opener.

Though Atletico Mineiro are not any strangers to the continental match, their solely title got here again in 2013, after they grabbed a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Olimpia.

The Paraguayan facet grabbed a 2-0 first-leg lead, however Atletico Mineiro overturned the deficit within the second leg because of targets from Already and Leonardo Silva.

Nonetheless, the Roosters haven’t made previous the quarter-finals since then, and they’re going to intention to surpass that run this season.

Deportivo La Guaira type (all competitions):

Atletico Mineiro type (all competitions):

Staff Information

The hosts have a clear invoice of well being coming into this tie, however we count on Farias to make just a few modifications to his facet that have been held to a goalless draw final trip.

Twenty-eight-year-old ahead Jose Miguel Reyes had a powerful 18-minute cameo final trip, and can push for a spot within the beginning lineup.

With 19 purpose involvements in 33 home video games, Brazilian winger Keno has been a standout performer for Atletico Mineiro and he’ll as soon as once more play a key position within the centre of the park on Wednesday.

Brazilian striker Eduardo Sasha could possibly be dropped from the beginning XI for this tie, as he has did not register a purpose in his final six video games.

Deportivo La Guaira doable beginning lineup:

Olses; Aranburu, Cermeno, Cumana, Flores; Gonzalez, La Mantia, Ocanto; Ortiz, Pena, Pernia

Atletico Mineiro doable beginning lineup:

Everson; Allan, Alonso, Arana, Borrero; Fernandez, Guga; Keno, Rever, Tche Tche; Vargas

We are saying: Deportivo La Guaira 0-2 Atletico Mineiro

Contemplating the gulf in high quality and expertise between each side, Atletico Mineiro are clearly the superior crew, and we fancy them to seize all three factors in opposition to the newcomers.