Facundo Castelli horizontal.jpg

the team he leads John Manuel Sarah I was beating Tristan Suarez 1-0 but The game was suspended at 44′ of the first half due to an attack on the visiting goalkeeper. And now it is for the Disciplinary Court to decide what will happen to the points that were at stake.

https://twitter.com/Deportivo_Maipu/status/150773105102000130 #firstnational The new target in sight, El Cruzado, travels to Tucumán this Saturday and will face San Martín at 9:10 p.m. next Monday.

The meeting will be telecast by TYC Sports.

Today, Sarah’s men train at La Fortaleza II.#we are mypi pic.twitter.com/3vln0lubXh — Club Deportivo Maipu (@Deportivo_Maipu) 25 March 2022

The Vergara Street team is doing…