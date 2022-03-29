Deportivo Maipu lost to San Martín de Tucumán in the Ciudadella

1-0 of San Martín de Tucumán by Miritello:
The only goal of the game was scored by local striker Juan Bautista Miritello (he seemed to be in an advanced position), 44 minutes into the first half, after a good play on a local free kick.
In the second half, entrant Bruno Nasta was left alone with local goalkeeper Dario Sand, who sank his goal cry.
Cruzado had opportunities to equalize, but could not find a way around the game.
