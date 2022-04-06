Derby administrators announce Chris Kirchner as their preferred bidder

Derby County administrators have announced Chris Kirchner as their preferred bidder for the Championship club.

Derby has been in administration for seven months, after Mel Morris took over as owner.

Last month, the EFL said that the “much future” of Derby was at risk and it was “deeply concerned” by Quantma’s lack of proof of funding and communication about the preferred bidder.

Quantuma then confirmed that Derby had enough money to see him through to the end of the season, and have now announced Kirchner, a 34-year-old American businessman, as his preferred option to take control of the club.

A statement from Quantuma on Wednesday morning read: “After a rigorous and well-documented marketing process, the United Administrators of Derby County Football…