Derby condemn "abhorrent" racist abuse after Norwich defeat

The Rams highlighted the issue following the 1-0 home defeat by Norwich.

Derby have hit out at “abhorrent racist abuse” posted on one of the club’s social media feeds towards players, including Colin Kazim-Richards.

The Rams were beaten 1-0 at home by Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich.

Following the match, Derby highlighted the issue and again called for an end to all such abuse.

“One of our social media feeds was today subject to posts containing abhorrent racist abuse relating to members of our team, including Colin Kazim-Richards,” a post on the official Derby Twitter account read.

“This is not acceptable. It can’t keep happening. We proudly stand together as one. Always.”

Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane became the latest in a long list of players to be targeted on social media after Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss to Real Madrid.

On Friday, Championship club Swansea announced a stand against online abuse and discrimination by not posting any social media content for seven days.

Three Swansea players – Yan Dhanda, Ben Cabango and Jamal Lowe – had been racially abused on social media recently and the promotion hopefuls declared “enough is enough” in the fight against discrimination.

Birmingham also confirmed a similar stance, with Scottish giants Rangers later announcing players and staff at the Ibrox club – including manager Steven Gerrard – have started a week-long social media boycott,

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara revealed he had been subjected to daily racist abuse on social media since he alleged Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela had abused him during a Europa League match on March 18.

