Derby County 1-0 Preston North End: Ravel Morrison secures crucial win for the Rams

Substitute Ravel Morrison bowls the ball past Daniel Iverson in the final leg to claim a crucial victory

Ravel Morrison hit the winner in time nine minutes, giving the derby a crucial win over Preston, in a game where both sides finished with 10 men.

The Jamaica international hit a loose ball in the box to fire home off the bench and drove the Rams from the bottom of the championship.

Preston defender Liam Lindsay was dismissed after half an hour after scoring Tom Lawrence’s goal.

The numbers were leveled after 55 minutes when Derby’s Max Bird was shown a red card for a tackle on Ben Whitman.

Morrison’s goal sees Wayne Rooney’s men move past Peterborough to 23rd, six points above safety, while Preston, without a win in three, is in 15th.