Derby County 1 Preston North End 0 – Dave Seddon’s verdict: It’s not time to let the season go away

For the first time under Ryan Lowe, the Lillywhites have suffered one defeat after another and are three games without a goal.
A month ago Emil Reis’s late winner against Bournemouth had found the net for the last time, with the broader picture being a win in the last seven.
There are seven matches left to catch the slide, starting with the big derby against Blackpool on Tuesday night – ‘big’ is perhaps a word that doesn’t undermine the importance of the occasion to the justice of North End supporters.
In terms of league position, the next few weeks will be all about jockeying for position in the mid-table. Derby is about…
