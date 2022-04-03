Derby County 1 Preston North End 0 – Dave Seddon’s verdict: It’s not time to let the season go away

For the first time under Ryan Lowe, the Lillywhites have suffered one defeat after another and are three games without a goal.

A month ago Emil Reis’s late winner against Bournemouth had found the net for the last time, with the broader picture being a win in the last seven.

There are seven matches left to catch the slide, starting with the big derby against Blackpool on Tuesday night – ‘big’ is perhaps a word that doesn’t undermine the importance of the occasion to the justice of North End supporters.

Derby County midfielder Max Bird was sent off for a foul on Preston North End’s Ben Whitman