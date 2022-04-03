Derby County takeover talks start about ‘game changer’ £20m deal

Derby County takeover negotiations are currently progressing to a stage where a preferred bidder can be named.

But Sunday morning’s report claimed a ‘game changer’ for a £20 million deal is being discussed by local parliamentarians and Derby City Council. The Sun claims that the council could buy the club’s Pride Park stadium from its current owner Mel Morris and then lease it to a potential new owner of the Rams.

Pride Park is currently owned by a company named Morris after it bought the stadium from the Rams in 2018. It is reported that the impasse in the acquisition talks is for potential buyers, who do not want to stump up cash to fetch. Rams gets out of administration and then buys Pride Park separately.

