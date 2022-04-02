Derby County vs Preston North End player ratings Morrison Magic as Rams get crucial win

Derby County scored a crucial victory in their bid to avoid relegation after beating Preston North End 1–0 in their championship clash at Pride Park Stadium.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men after 33 minutes when Liam Lindsay was sent off after bringing down Rams captain Tom Lawrence, who was set to run clear on goal.

The derby also went down to 10 men after 55 minutes when Max Bird was shown a red card for a crunching challenge on Ben Whitman.

The Rams went ahead after 80 minutes when substitute Ravel Morrison blasted a volley after a brilliant double defense from Daniel Iverson.

Morrison was denied a second goal minutes later…