Derby owner Morris agrees sale of club to 29-year-old Spanish businessman

An agreement has been reached for the sale of Derby County just a month after takeover talks with Bin Zayed International were scrapped.

The Championship club have confirmed they have reached an agreement with No Limits Sports Limited.

Getty Images – Getty Mel Morris is on the verge of selling Derby

They ended plans to sell to Bin Zayed International in March but are close with a new buyer, subject to EFL approval.

A statement read: “Derby County Football Club wishes to confirm that a definitive agreement to purchase the club has been reached with No Limits Sports Limited.

“The transaction, which is still subject to the EFL’s Owners and Directors Test approval, is expected to close in the near future.

Instagram / @eralwbd Spanish businessman Erik Garcia is on the verge of taking over Derby

“As agreed with No Limits Sports there will be no further comment until the transaction is complete. This is to ensure that all of the club’s focus will be on the Championship run in.”

Erik Alonso, a 29-year-old Spanish businessman, owns the company WBD Sports and will become the new owner of the Rams.

Derby are 18th in the Championship, eight points above the relegation zone, and welcome leaders Norwich on Saturday.