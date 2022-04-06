Derby takeover offer accepted, Champions League reaction as Liverpool and Man City win, Chelsea take on Real Madrid tonight, and has Mohamed Salah lost his spark?

It was a dramatic night of Champions League action last night as Liverpool and Man City both took advantage in their quarter-final clash.

The quadruple continues as the Reds beat Benfica 3–1 in Portugal, while Man City beat Atlético Madrid 1–0 to end both ties.

The last-eight continues tonight as Chelsea welcome Real Madrid and Villarreal take on Bayern Munich in a huge clash at Stamford Bridge.

There is Premier League action as well, as Everton host Burnley in a relegation fight that is a must for both in-Trouble clubs.

We’ll also bring you the latest on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who is reportedly close to finally signing…


