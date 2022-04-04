Dermot Gallagher punches Rangers vs. Celtic at Flashpoint and delivers a penalty verdict to Cameron Carter-Vickers

Dermot Gallagher insisted Willie Colm was right to dismiss Rangers’ penalty claims for Cameron Carter-Vickers handball.

Ryan Jack’s cross appeared to hit the arm of the Old Firm matchwinner as the Gers chased down an equalizer during their 2-1 Ibrox defeat.

Gio van Bronckhorst’s players appealed desperately for a spot-kick, but Colum was not interested as Whistler continued to play.

Gallagher, a former Premier League referee, was asked this morning on Sky Sports for his thoughts on Flashpoint as he explained why Colm made the right call.

The Irishman explained: “Well, I guess it’s not a penalty for three reasons.

“A, his arms are at his side. B, it’s too close and C, it hits him on the sleeve either way. So I don’t think it’s a penalty.”