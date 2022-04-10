Dern vs Torres: Fight Time, Live Online Stream, Predictions, How To Watch UFC 273 Bout

UFC 273 is set to kick off this weekend from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card that begins at 10 p.m. that is highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanowski and Chan Sung Jung. Also notable on the main card is the women’s strawweight fight between #5 Mackenzie Dern and #7 Takeia Torres.

Dern entered with an 11–2 record, but is coming off a defeat. She lost to Marina Rodriguez by unanimous decision in October of 2021. Before the defeat, he had won four consecutive fights, three of which ended in a submission victory. Dern enters this match with an odds of -115 DraftKings Sportsbook,

Torres had a stretch of almost four matches between February 2018 and August 2019 as he…