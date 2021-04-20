LATEST

Derrick Lewis likely next to face Francis Ngannou for heavyweight title according to Dana White

Derrick Lewis

It seems the UFC was severe about Derrick Lewis being the following title challenger to face heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and never Jon Jones. After Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March, there was a really public feud between the previous mild heavyweight champion Jones, and the UFC as many anticipated Jones to be the primary title challenger.

Jones has been out of competitors since UFC 247 in February of 2020 when he defended his mild heavyweight title towards Dominick Reyes and shortly afterward, vacated his title and made his intentions identified of transferring as much as heavyweight to ultimately compete for the title. One of many greatest superstars within the sport, Jones has stated he wants an enormous payday to combat Ngannou and it doesn’t seem the UFC was prepared to fulfill the value.

Throughout a latest interview with Yahoo! Sports activities, Dana White spoke in regards to the first title challenger for Ngannou and says it’s greater than doubtless going to be Derrick Lewis.

“It’s most likely going to be the Black Beast. On the finish of the day, Derrick Lewis and Ngannou is the combat. That’s the combat to make proper now. Derrick Lewis is a heavyweight, he’s been preventing at heavyweight, he’s earned this shot, he’s received a win over him [Francis]. It’s the combat to make.”

Whereas their first combat left a lot to be desired as two of probably the most thrilling and highly effective punchers within the UFC lacked offense and pleasure of their first combat at UFC 226, White says he expects issues to go a lot otherwise within the rematch.

“That combat didn’t do what all people anticipated it to do, however it may possibly’t go unhealthy twice.”

Derrick Lewis has competed as soon as for the title again at UFC 230 in November of 2018 when he was defeated by former champion Daniel Cormier. Not too long ago, Lewis has gone on a four-fight successful streak, choosing up victories over Blagoy Ivanov, Ilir Latifi, Aleksi Oleinik, and in his final combat this previous February, he defeated Curtis Blaydes by second-round knockout.

