LATEST

Derrickus Gies’ huge hit on a kick just meant

Posted on
Derrickus Gies' huge hit on a kick just meant
Screenshot from youtube

Kickers are not usually designed to be tackled (Until they weigh 260 pounds), And at the Citrus Bowl in 2016, former LSU running back Darius Guys Crowd showed up at Camping Tech Stadium Orlando Florida Why exactly

On a kickoff return in the second half against Louisville, Guise uncovered and sideline for a big comeback. To cap that 50-yard return, Guice completely demolished poor Louisville kicker, Blanton Creque.

watch the video

Let’s be honest here, Blanton. You never fired

Darius Guys Levels Louisville Kicker

And here is a hit from a field-level angle, where you can see (and hear) just how bad the collision was:

Guice’s hit was so gruesome that the poor kicker got something hanging in the air. And LSU fans thought that Leonard Fournette was the only one who could keep a truck that way.

Craik was to be checked after a heavy hit, and this was an indication of Louisville’s overall performance against LSU. Cardinals and Heisman winner Lamar Jackson were eliminated in a 29–9 interval.

The guitar went on to play in the NFL, and thus the hit was a big reason.

This post was originally published on December 31, 2016, but Giese’s monster hit remains one of the best in LSU history.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
910
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
836
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });