Derrickus Gies’ huge hit on a kick just meant

Kickers are not usually designed to be tackled (Until they weigh 260 pounds), And at the Citrus Bowl in 2016, former LSU running back Darius Guys Crowd showed up at Camping Tech Stadium Orlando Florida Why exactly

On a kickoff return in the second half against Louisville, Guise uncovered and sideline for a big comeback. To cap that 50-yard return, Guice completely demolished poor Louisville kicker, Blanton Creque.

watch the video

Let’s be honest here, Blanton. You never fired

Darius Guys Levels Louisville Kicker

And here is a hit from a field-level angle, where you can see (and hear) just how bad the collision was:

Guice’s hit was so gruesome that the poor kicker got something hanging in the air. And LSU fans thought that Leonard Fournette was the only one who could keep a truck that way.

Craik was to be checked after a heavy hit, and this was an indication of Louisville’s overall performance against LSU. Cardinals and Heisman winner Lamar Jackson were eliminated in a 29–9 interval.

The guitar went on to play in the NFL, and thus the hit was a big reason.

This post was originally published on December 31, 2016, but Giese’s monster hit remains one of the best in LSU history.