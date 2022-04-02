Derry City top the Premier Division with last-gap win over Bohso

Derry City are four points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after a last-gasp win at Derry City.

James Akintunde’s strike in the third minute of extra time gave Candiestrips a 2-1 win over the Bohemians.

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers are second on the table after a 3-0 win over Finn Harps.

Darragh Burns’ second goal of the season also saved a 1–1 draw for Drogheda United at home to St. Pat.

Shelbourne secured their second win of the season with a 1–0 victory over Sligo Rovers, while Dundalk were a 2-nil winner at home to UCD.

Division One

Cork City are three points clear at the top of the First Division after a 1-0 win at Wexford.

Galway United’s 1–0 win against the Cobh Ramblers at home placed them in second place.

Longford Town…