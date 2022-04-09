Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee responds to Nicola Coughlan’s ‘catastrophe’ over reduced role in final season

Derry Girls producer Lisa McGee says filming season three was a ‘nightmare’ due to Covid and schedule issues – but confirmed Nicola Coughlan will still be a ‘significant’ part of the show.

It comes after the fan-favorite star, best known as Claire Devlin in the Channel 4 sitcom, said she was ‘devastated’ after she revealed that she had to miss parts of the show because of a filming conflict with Bridgerton. How was it written?

Responding to comments ahead of the premiere screening of the third and final season, writer Lisa told us: “She’s in all the episodes.

“You know, I think when Covid happened, we had to move things around. It was kinda like a nightmare.

“I had three versions of this…