Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee responds to Nicola Coughlan's 'catastrophe' over reduced role in final season

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee responds to Nicola Coughlan’s ‘catastrophe’ over reduced role in final season

Derry Girls producer Lisa McGee says filming season three was a ‘nightmare’ due to Covid and schedule issues – but confirmed Nicola Coughlan will still be a ‘significant’ part of the show.

It comes after the fan-favorite star, best known as Claire Devlin in the Channel 4 sitcom, said she was ‘devastated’ after she revealed that she had to miss parts of the show because of a filming conflict with Bridgerton. How was it written?

Responding to comments ahead of the premiere screening of the third and final season, writer Lisa told us: “She’s in all the episodes.

Read more: Thrilling yet emotional scene as Dairy Girls star says ‘goodbye’ to hit show

“You know, I think when Covid happened, we had to move things around. It was kinda like a nightmare.

“I had three versions of this…


Read Full News