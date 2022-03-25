Des commentateurs congédiés pour avoir traité Meagan Duhamel de « Bitch from Canada »

One of the most important rules in the media world is that you should always watch what you say, even when your microphone is turned off.
Because turning everything upside down is just a small mistake.
English commentators have just learned about it because they called Megan Duhamel a “bitch from Canada” when they thought her microphone was turned off during the World Figure Skating Championships.
Anyone else catch this crap thing after couple? @ Skating Lessons @sasssurlaglace
“Good?”
“Okay, we’ll see if she likes it, if she tweets”
“Don’t worry about her”
“I didn’t mention him by name, I almost did, we didn’t mention him as one of the coaches”
“Bitch From Canada”