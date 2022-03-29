DeSantis signs Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed the so-called don’t say gay bill Monday, March 28, which is almost certain to prompt lawsuits as opponents question the legality of legislation they see as harmful and discriminatory.

At a news conference, DeSantis said that teaching kindergarten-aged children that “they can be whatever they want” was “unfair”.

“It’s not something that’s suitable for any place, but especially not in Florida,” he said.

house bill 1557titled “Parental Rights in Education”, will not allow classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3, while “age-appropriate” teaching will be allowed in older grades – although it is clear Not what is considered “age”-appropriate.” The bill would also allow parents to sue schools…