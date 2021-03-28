LATEST

“Deshaun Watson Got Killed With No Proof…But Nobody Want To Say Anything About Chad Wheeler”: Colts LB Darius Leonard Bashes ESPN & Media For Staying Silent During Chad Wheeler Case | The Miracle

Darius Leonard

Darius Leonard is a really outspoken participant, and he had lots to say about Deshaun Watson’s allegations. Leonard was livid that media protection was silent about Chad Wheeler however destroyed Watson with out proof.

The Colts linebacker is a rival of Watson as the 2 play within the AFC South, however Leonard was fast to point out his help. Leonard additionally referenced Chad Wheeler’s case who was arrested for suspicion of home violence.

There’s a lot to be unearthed relating to Watson’s case, however Leonard does make a degree. The quantity of protection Watson’s case has obtained is much larger than Wheeler’s. Nonetheless, that’s what occurs while you’re a celebrity quarterback within the league. All eyes are on you.

What Did Chad Wheeler Do? What Was Darius Leonard Referencing?

The previous Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman was arrested for counts of  first-degree home violence assault, home violence illegal imprisonment and resisting arrest. Supposedly, Wheeler tried to choke his ex-girlfriend.

The incident came about on January twenty second. Each Wheeler and his ex have described the incident as a “manic episode.” Police responded to a name the place Wheeler’s ex claimed she was being killed and was locked in a rest room.

Apparently, Wheeler was livid that she wouldn’t bow right down to him. He proceeded to throw her on to the mattress and strangulate her.

His ex, Alleah Taylor, regained consciousness solely to seek out Wheeler shocked she was alive. “Wow you’re alive?” was his response.

She had dislocated her arm and bruises all throughout her face. Ex-NFL participant Emmanuel Acho tweeted photos of Taylor exhibiting her brutal situation.

In case you’re not outraged, you’re a part of the issue

Wheeler was out of jail after posting a $400,000 bail. Nonetheless, a trial is scheduled to happen on June 1st.

What Will Occur To Deshaun Watson?

Watson’s case is extraordinarily complicated. The variety of lawsuits appear to extend by the day, however no person is certain of something. As of now, there nonetheless hasn’t been any exhausting proof to point Watson has finished something incorrect.

Watson’s legal professional, Rusty Hardin, did reply with an announcement relating to the allegations.

I’m extraordinarily proud to signify Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him towards what we consider are meritless allegations. Nonetheless, we’ll wait to remark intimately till we’ve accomplished our evaluate of the quite a few, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We are going to responded subsequent week and ask you to maintain an open thoughts till we achieve this.

Extra updates to come back because the case develops and strikes ahead.

