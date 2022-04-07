deshmukh: Cbi Given Six Days Custody Of Anil Deshmukh | Mumbai News

MUMBAI: Special judge V C Barde on Wednesday granted CBI six days custody of former state home minister Anil Deshmukh. The CBI had sought 10 days’ custody and permission to take him to Delhi to subject him to “scientific interrogation techniques”.

But, the court said, permission to take Deshmukh to Delhi will be subject to the opinion of an orthopaedic from JJ Hospital. Deshmukh had suffered a fall in jail and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. He was discharged on Tuesday.

The NCP leader was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 2 in a money-laundering case and was in jail custody. The CBI took his custody on Wednesday. The CBI case is based on the corruption allegation made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Urging…