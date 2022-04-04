Designer shares secrets to building a home in nine days

Television viewers came to tears after a community pulled out all the stops to build a new home for popular Kilkenny man Johnny Aylward and his family.
of RTEAn empty field lays the foundation for the 2022 series – where we meet Johnny.
On the border between Wexford and Kilkenny, presenter Baz Ashmawi announced that the team is about to do something it’s never done before: build a house from scratch.
Johnny’s wife Lynn describes it as his “dream field” and aims to complete the project in 10 days.
“to keepCome on board and build a house for us in that time frame, you guys are adding a few years to me,” says Johnny.
Johnny was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in November 2020 and…
