Despite a strong game, Matz Sales lamented: “Played with Miguel in mind”. Red Devil

“I am happy with my good performance, but today is still a sad day,” said Matz Sels in front of the VTM cameras. “My thoughts were with Miguel (Van Dam, ed.). I also played a little for him, my condolences to his family.”

This incident prevented Sales from fully enjoying their outstanding performance later on. The Strasbourg goalkeeper, however, held his first full match for the Red Devils and immediately kept a clean sheet. Sales had to intervene several times.

“It’s not always easy for me. I’ve done a lot there, but haven’t played much yet. It wasn’t easy being in the game right now, but making that quick save was good for my confidence. I was also my own.” Happy with the progress of the match, I did what I had to do and I am already looking forward to the next matches.”