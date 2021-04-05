Despite being in England, Jofra Archer is unable to keep himself away from IPL – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Avatar
By
Posted on
IPL 14: The 14th season of the Indian Premier League is going to start from 9 April. Last season’s most valuable player Jofra Archer is not scheduled to play in the IPL this year. Joffra Archer is currently resting at his home in England after undergoing hand surgery. But even Archer is not able to stay away from IPL. Jofra Archer shared a picture on Instagram. In this picture, Joffra Archer is resting on the bed. Along with this, Archer is watching the old match of IPL on his TV. This match is a match between Chennai and Rajasthan Royals. Not only this, Archer is present at the crease with Tom Curran in the shared picture.

After the end of the ODI series against India, Joffra Archer was to join the Rajasthan Royals. But it was only during the T20 series that Archer’s elbow injury became serious and it was decided to rest him from the ODI series. Apart from this, Joffra Archer was also suffering from a chronic hand injury. The medical team of the ECB advised Archer to undergo surgery to recover from this injury. Archer’s hand surgery was successful last week.

But the question mark remains on whether or not Archer will be able to play in this season of IPL. The ECB is keeping a close watch on the fitness of Joffra Archer. The ECB has already made it clear that Archer’s fitness will not be compromised due to the Ashes series and T20 World Cup to be held this year. Despite this, speculations are being made that after the mead season Archer can join Rajasthan Royals.

