Despite Benzema, Merengue bangs on the brakes

Zapping Hour Mondial Excluded: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mazbury’s Dream XI!

Back in Real Madrid’s eleven after a calf injury that denied him a Clásico (0-4) loss, Karim Benzema (34) stood out.

On the lawn of Celta Vigo, the French striker opened the scoring merengueOn the penalty received by Eder Militao (19th).

Despite KB9’s 23rd goal in La Liga this season, the Galicians called for Thibaut Courtois (10th, 23rd) before leveling through Thiago Galhardo (39th). However, there was no time to rejoice at the Balados Stadium, as Iago Aspas disallowed the feat for a serious offside.

on break, merengue Leading in Wego (0-1), but will have to do much better to win and consolidate their leadership position.