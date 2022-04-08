Despite Engagement, Avril Lavigne Still Thinks ‘Love Sucks’ – 97.9 WRMF

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Whereas April Lavigne was recording his current album, love sax, He fell in love with a colleague, mod sun, On Thursday, she revealed that they got engaged on March 27. But according to Avril, the fact that she is now in a happy relationship has not changed her opinion about the lack of normal, well, love.

Speaking to ABC Audio a few weeks before the engagement, Avril laughed, “I definitely feel the same way, though! I mean, love. can do suck, and….I felt like [when I made the album], And I mean, just because I’m in a relationship doesn’t mean I don’t feel like it. ,

“I guess it’s like…. love is hard and it has its ups and downs and it’s like, it never really ends well,” she said.

While Avril…