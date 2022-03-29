Despite the fight, Ireland’s U17 Euro hopes end

Representative of Ireland 2-2 Bulgaria

The Republic of Ireland’s hopes of reaching the UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Israel ended as they failed to progress from the elite stage after a 2–2 draw with Bulgaria in the municipality of Santa Comba Dao in Portugal.

After losing to Portugal and Finland in their opening two matches in Group 8, Ireland knew they needed a comprehensive win against the Bulgarians and the results to go elsewhere if they qualify for the tournament next month.

But substitute goals from Rocco Vata and Sam Curtis were enough to earn them a point as they went down two goals at half-time thanks to a brace from Bulgaria’s Roberto Iliev Rechev.

The Irish team maintained their dominance in the big spell of the first half but they had to pay the price…